Tax-dispute cases, Golden Power in fiscal decree (2)

Rome, October 16 - The fiscal decree approved Friday by the cabinet, which ANSA has seen, contains 21 articles. It includes measures making it cheaper for people to end tax disputes and the reinforcement of the Golden Power in firms of strategic national interest. It also contains the introduction of 'anti-raid' thresholds regarding the acquisition of stakes in Italian companies by non-EU investors and a halt to an increase in value-added tax. The second tax-dispute 'scrapping' initiative is expected to generate revenues of around one billion euros in 2018. The extension of lottery and scratch-card concessions is expected to bring in another 750 million.