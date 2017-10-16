Soccer: Napoli beat Roma to stay perfect, Inter win derby (2)

Rome, October 16 - Napoli beat AS Roma 1-0 in the capital thanks to a Lorenzo Insigne strike to continue their perfect start to the Serie A season on Saturday. Second-placed Inter beat city rivals AC Milan 3-2 on Sunday in a thrilling derby thanks to a hat-trick by Mauro Icardi. Champions Juventus, meanwhile, suffered their first league defeat of the season when Lazio came from behind to win 2-1 in Turin. "It's a special thing to score a hat-trick in a derby," said Argrentina forward Icardi. Napoli and Inter face off in a top-of-the-table clash next weekend. "I expected a good start like this because we enjoyed a strong pre-season. "It was immediately obvious that we had been working well together. However, we are still at the start and there is a long way to go. We are happy with where we currently are and you could say that things are going well for us. "It was important to win today, because we have another important match next week. We must put in a solid performance against Napoli and try to get a result". In Turin, a Ciro Immobile double won the game for the Rome sky-blues, while Paulo Dybala failed to convert a late penalty that would have earned Juve a draw. Napoli have 24 points from eight games, Inter have 22, while Juve and Lazio both have 19. Fifth-placed Roma have 15 points and a game in hand. "Results like these do us good because they bring us back down to earth," said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri. "We'll focus on Wednesday to turn this negative result into a positive (against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League). "It's a very important match which could be crucial in getting out of the group and we have to win it. Sporting play football and defend well so we'll need to be very patient."