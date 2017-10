EU must fly or will fall, Veltroni after Austrian election

Rome, October 16 - Walter Veltroni, the former leader of the centre-left Democratic and mayor of Rome from 2001 to 2008, said Monday that the victory of the right in Sunday's elections in Austria was an alarm bell for the European Union. "How can you fail to realise that something enormous is happening, if (Marine) Le Pen wins 30% in France, if someone with a platform that makes you reflect wins in Austria?" Veltroni told Radio Capital. "Either Europe starts flying again or it will fall into a period of stalemate. "Courageous European leadership and battles that are out in the open are needed".