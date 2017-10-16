Alfano condemns attack, says Italy supports Somalia

Rome
16/10/2017
Rome, October 16 - The Italian government on Monday expressed its firm condemnation of Sunday's terrorist attack in Mogadishu and expressed closeness and condolences to people and government of Somalia. "Our thoughts go to the families of the victims with the hope that the injured recover," Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said in a statement. "Italy will not fail to provide its support to Somalia, including within the framework of the United Nations and the European Union, continuing an active policy against terrorism to benefit peace and the development of the country. "We trust that the federal government and the federal member states will be able to join forces to overcome this tragedy and build a long-awaited future of peace and prosperity for the country".
