M5S's Di Maio calls for OSCE observers for Sicily vote (2)

Palermo, October 16 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Monday called for Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) observers to watch over upcoming regional elections in Sicily. "We request that the OSCE send international observers to Sicily to monitor the correctness of the elections," Di Maio told a news conference with the anti-establishment movement's governor candidate, Giancarlo Cancelleri. "We are very worried about the risk of vote buying," added the Lower House Deputy Speaker.