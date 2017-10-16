Consensus needed on climate change - pope tells FAO (3)

Vatican City
16/10/2017
Vatican City, October 16 - Pope Francis said Monday that a consensus was needed on fighting climate change as he addressed a ceremony for World Food Day (#WFD2017) at the Rome headquarters of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). "We need to change our lifestyles, the use of resources, production and consumption patterns," the pope said. "It is necessary to work for a concrete, practical consensus to prevent the most tragic effects of climate change hitting the weakest and most defenceless". The Argentine pontiff criticised "negligence" regarding the "delicate balances of the ecosystems" and blasted the "arrogance of manipulating and controlling" the planet. Francis then tweeted that "ensuring everyone's right to food and nourishment is an imperative we cannot ignore". "It is a right to which there are no exceptions!" he said via the @pontifex Twitter account.
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Bus perde il controllo, due morti sull’A2 tra San Mango e Altilia
di Vinicio Leonetti
E la centenaria si scoprì ricca
di Giovanni Pastore
Incidente in Autostrada, due morti
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online