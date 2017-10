Love needed for pack for migration says pope (2)

Vatican City, October 16 - Pope Francis said Monday that the "world pact for safe, legal, orderly migration" that the United Nations is working on calls for "systematic, coordinated intergovernmental action in agreement with the existing international laws". The Argentine pontiff added that the effort should also be "saturated in love and intelligence" as he addressed a ceremony for World Food Day (#WFD2017) at the Rome headquarters of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.