Consensus needed on climate change - pope tells FAO (2)

Vatican City, October 16 - Pope Francis said Monday that a consensus was needed on fighting climate change as he addressed a ceremony for World Food Day (#WFD2017) at the Rome headquarters of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). "We need to change our lifestyles, the use of resources, production and consumption patterns," the pope said. "It is necessary to work for a concrete, practical consensus to prevent the most tragic effects of climate change hitting the weakest and most defenceless". The Argentine pontiff criticised "negligence" regarding the "delicate balances of the ecosystems" and blasted the "arrogance of manipulating and controlling" the planet.

