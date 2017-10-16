Soccer: Napoli beat Roma to stay perfect, Inter win derby

Rome
Rome, October 16 - Napoli beat AS Roma 1-0 in the capital thanks to a Lorenzo Insigne strike to continue their perfect start to the Serie A season on Saturday. Second-placed Inter beat city rivals AC Milan 3-2 on Sunday in a thrilling derby thanks to a hat-trick by Mauro Icardi. Champions Juventus, meanwhile, suffered their first league defeat of the season when Lazio came from behind to win 2-1 in Turin. A Ciro Immobile double won the game for the Rome sky-blues, while Paulo Dybala failed to convert a late penalty that would have earned Juve a draw. Napoli have 24 points from eight games, Inter have 22, while Juve and Lazio both have 19. Fifth-placed Roma have 15 points and a game in hand.
