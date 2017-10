Man burned to death in Aosta in SM game (2)

Aosta, October 13 - A man found burned to death at Fenis near Aosta in August was a 52-year-old French victim of a sado-masochistic game, police said Friday. A 22-year-old French woman has been arrested by French police on suspicion of killing Jean-Luc D. and taking his border over the border into Italy on August 19, they said. The woman was arrsted in a joint Italo-French operation, judicial sources said.