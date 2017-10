Epileptic told to 'stay home' after restaurant fit

Pesaro, October 13 - An epileptic had a fit while dining with her husband at a Marche seaside restaurant Sunday and the owner told her "people like you should stay at home and order pizza out" because she had allegedly frightened the clients, the Italian Epilepsy Federation (FIE) said Friday. The woman told ANSA "I felt guilty, a dirty person". The incident took place at Marotta in the province of Pesaro-Urbino. "This was not an isolated case", said the FIE.