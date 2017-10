Alitalia to get 300 mn more (2)

Rome, October 13 - A tax decree issued Friday earmarked 300 million more euros to struggling airline Alitalia. The deadline to repay a bridge loan was also moved back, to September 2018. The fiscal decree approved by the cabinet includes the extension of Alitalia's bridge loan, sources close to the dossier said Friday. The troubled former flag-carrier was granted a 600-million-euro bridge loan to keep it operating earlier this year after being put into extraordinary administration. The government is looking for a buyer for the airline.