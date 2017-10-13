Rome

'March on Rome' ban signed (3)

Police chief acts on Interior Minister Minniti's orders

'March on Rome' ban signed (3)

Rome, October 13 - Rom's police chief on Friday signed a ban on a 'march on Rome' by far-right extraparliamentary group New Force (Forza Nuova, FN) on the anniversary of the 1922 Fascist March on Rome on October 28. The police chief was acting on the instructions of Interior Minister Marco Minniti. FN has vowed to defy the ban and stage what it has called a 'patriots' march" in the Fascist-era EUR district in defence of Italians against migrants. FN leader Roberto Fiore confirmed this Friday, saying that "for a question of principle, we will take to the streets anyway". He said "we are in a phase of renewed repression, and there will soon come an appeal from figures in the cultural and political worlds, ready to back our actions". The original March on Rome ushered in the 20-year reign of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Orrore al capolinea, pittbul uccide yorkshire davanti alla padrona

Orrore al capolinea, pitbull uccide yorkshire davanti alla padrona

Una luce nel mistero fitto della scomparsa di Maria Chindamo?

Una luce nel mistero fitto della scomparsa di Maria Chindamo?

L'aeroporto di Crotone pronto alla riapertura

L'aeroporto di Crotone pronto alla riapertura

di Alfonso Naso

L'Anas approva il progetto della nuova statale 106

L'Anas approva il progetto della nuova statale 106

150 chili di droga nascosti in un terreno, arrestata coppia

150 chili di droga nascosti in un terreno, arrestata coppia

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33