Compact, effective budget says Padoan (3)

Washington, October 13 - The 2018 budget bill is "compact and effective", Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Friday, answering a question on whether he feared the examination of parliament. "I'm confident in parliament," he said. Padoan also said it was in Italy's interests to have an "orderly and swift" drop in non-performing loans (NPLs). Padoan was speaking at a meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).