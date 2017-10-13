Crocetta out of Sicily elections (3)

Palermo

Palermo, October 13 - Sicily Governor Rosario Crocetta has been barred from running in the November 5 Sicilian elections after an appeal to the Palermo Regional Administrative Court was turned down Friday. Crocetta was ruled out after the ticket he is running on was adjudged, again, to have been filed improperly. Crocetta is now pinning his hopes of re-election on an appeal to the Council for Administrative Justice (CGA). Crocetta, 66, has been governor of Sicily since 2012. He was the first openly gay mayor in Italy when he became Mayor of Gela in 2003. A prominent figure in the fight against the Mafia, in 2009 he was elected as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP). He became governor following the Sicilian regional elections of 2012.

