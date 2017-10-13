Italian priest kidnapped in Nigeria (3)

Rome

Rome, October 13 - An Italian priest from the Rome diocese was kidnapped yesterday in Nigeria, sources said Friday, adding that the foreign ministry's crisis unit has already been alerted and the Rome prosecutor's office anti-terror unit has opened a probe. Rome prosecutors are investigating a suspected terror crime, with Islamist terrorists Boko Haram suspected. Sources said the priest was stopped with four other people on his way to Benin City in southern Nigeria yesterday. They were stopped by an armed group that stole all their belongings and abducted the priest who has been on a mission to Nigeria for three years.

