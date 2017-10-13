Soccer: Milan derby sold out, to be seen in 180 countries (3)

Milan, October 13 - Sunday night's Milanese derby has been sold out with gate receipts of over 4.5 million euros and more than 180 countries will be hooked up on live TV, source said Friday, saying the Inter-Milan game will set a new Serie A record. More than 220 journalists will be accredited, including 100 from outside Italy, they said. In the latest team news, Portugal forward André Silva will replace Croatia's injured Nikola Kalinic. Milan striker Fabio Borini said Inter, second in Serie A along with Juventus, two points behind leaders Napoli, were favourites but the derby was always "a game in itself". He said fifth-placed Milan would try their bets to spring a surprise and admitted part of his job would be to curb the forays of Inter's Croatian striker Ivan Perisic. Inter's Spanish midfielder Borja Valero said "the derby won't go to the Rossoneri", who spent heavily over the summer after ex-premier and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi bowed out to the club's new Chinese owners. Luciano Spalletti's men are the favourites for the Italian bookies at 2.2 compared to 3.3 for Vincenzo Montella's men. Here are the likely teams: Inter (4-2-3-1): 1 Handanovic; 33 D'Ambrosio, 27 Skriniar, 25 Miranda, 55 Nagatomo; 5 Gagliardini, 20 Borja Valero; 87 Candreva, 10 Joao Mario, 44 Perisic; 9 Icardi (27 Padelli, 46 Berni, 29 Dalbert, 21 Santon, 13 Ranocchia, 7 Cancelo, 11 Vecino, 17 Karamoh, 23 Eder, 99 Pinamonti). Coach: Spalletti Injured: Brozovic Banned: no one On a yellow: no one Milan (3-4-2-1): 99 G. Donnarumma; 22 Musacchio, 19 Bonucci, 13 Romagnoli; 11 Borini, 79 Kessie, 21 Biglia, 68 Rodriguez; 8 Suso, 5 Bonaventura; 9 Silva (30 Storari, 90 A. Donnarumma, 29 Paletta, 17 Zapata, 15 Gomez, 20 Abate, 18 Montolivo, 73 Locatelli, 4 Mauri, 2 Calabria, 63 Cutrone). Coach: Montella. Injured: Antonelli, Conti, Kalinic. Banned: Calhanoglu. On a yellow: no one. Referee: Tagliavento from Terni