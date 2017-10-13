Milan

Soccer: Milan derby sold out, to be seen in 180 countries (3)

New Serie A record, Kalinic, Brozovic out

Soccer: Milan derby sold out, to be seen in 180 countries (3)

Milan, October 13 - Sunday night's Milanese derby has been sold out with gate receipts of over 4.5 million euros and more than 180 countries will be hooked up on live TV, source said Friday, saying the Inter-Milan game will set a new Serie A record. More than 220 journalists will be accredited, including 100 from outside Italy, they said. In the latest team news, Portugal forward André Silva will replace Croatia's injured Nikola Kalinic. Milan striker Fabio Borini said Inter, second in Serie A along with Juventus, two points behind leaders Napoli, were favourites but the derby was always "a game in itself". He said fifth-placed Milan would try their bets to spring a surprise and admitted part of his job would be to curb the forays of Inter's Croatian striker Ivan Perisic. Inter's Spanish midfielder Borja Valero said "the derby won't go to the Rossoneri", who spent heavily over the summer after ex-premier and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi bowed out to the club's new Chinese owners. Luciano Spalletti's men are the favourites for the Italian bookies at 2.2 compared to 3.3 for Vincenzo Montella's men. Here are the likely teams: Inter (4-2-3-1): 1 Handanovic; 33 D'Ambrosio, 27 Skriniar, 25 Miranda, 55 Nagatomo; 5 Gagliardini, 20 Borja Valero; 87 Candreva, 10 Joao Mario, 44 Perisic; 9 Icardi (27 Padelli, 46 Berni, 29 Dalbert, 21 Santon, 13 Ranocchia, 7 Cancelo, 11 Vecino, 17 Karamoh, 23 Eder, 99 Pinamonti). Coach: Spalletti Injured: Brozovic Banned: no one On a yellow: no one Milan (3-4-2-1): 99 G. Donnarumma; 22 Musacchio, 19 Bonucci, 13 Romagnoli; 11 Borini, 79 Kessie, 21 Biglia, 68 Rodriguez; 8 Suso, 5 Bonaventura; 9 Silva (30 Storari, 90 A. Donnarumma, 29 Paletta, 17 Zapata, 15 Gomez, 20 Abate, 18 Montolivo, 73 Locatelli, 4 Mauri, 2 Calabria, 63 Cutrone). Coach: Montella. Injured: Antonelli, Conti, Kalinic. Banned: Calhanoglu. On a yellow: no one. Referee: Tagliavento from Terni

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Orrore al capolinea, pittbul uccide yorkshire davanti alla padrona

Orrore al capolinea, pitbull uccide yorkshire davanti alla padrona

Una luce nel mistero fitto della scomparsa di Maria Chindamo?

Una luce nel mistero fitto della scomparsa di Maria Chindamo?

L'aeroporto di Crotone pronto alla riapertura

L'aeroporto di Crotone pronto alla riapertura

di Alfonso Naso

L'Anas approva il progetto della nuova statale 106

L'Anas approva il progetto della nuova statale 106

150 chili di droga nascosti in un terreno, arrestata coppia

150 chili di droga nascosti in un terreno, arrestata coppia

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33