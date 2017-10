First Arabic course for jail warders (2)

Rome, October 13 - The first-ever six-month Arabic course for jail warders, aimed at combatting rising Islamist radicalisation in Italian prisons, ended in Rome on October 9, sources said Friday. The course was set up by the Carabinieri foreign-language center, which recruited mother-tongue Arabaic teachers, the sources said. The warders were selected from among Italian jails with high Arabic-speaking inmate populations. They passed with flying colours.