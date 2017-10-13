Migrants: 2,775 deaths in Mediterranean so far in 2017 (3)

Geneva, October 13 - The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Friday that 2,775 people have died in the Mediterranean trying to reach Europe so far this year. That compares to 3,193 in the same period in 2016. The UN agency said 142,913 migrants and refugees entered Europe by sea in 2017 through 11 October, with over 75% arriving in Italy, with the remainder divided between Greece, Cyprus and Spain. This compares with 318,791 arrivals across the region in the same period last year. It cited Italian ministry of the interior figures showing that 108,402 migrants and refugees have arrived in Italy by sea this year, including 1374 men, women and children rescued and brought to shore since Sunday. Another 659 migrants rescued Wednesday are not yet included in Italy's arrival data. The IOM's Flavio Di Giacomo reported that the nearly 3,000 arrivals to Italy through the first third of October indicate migrant flows from Libya may be rising again after a lull in arrivals this past summer. Just under 4,000 arrivals were recorded by Italy this past August, and 6,288 in September - both totals considerably lower than those recorded during those same months in 2015 and 2015. Last October 27,384 men, women and children arrived in Italy by sea, the most of any month in 2016.