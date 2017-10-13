Migrants: 2,775 deaths in Mediterranean so far in 2017 (2)

Geneva, October 13 - The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Friday that 2,775 people have died in the Mediterranean trying to reach Europe so far this year. That compares to 3,193 in the same period in 2016. The UN agency said 142,913 migrants and refugees entered Europe by sea in 2017 through 11 October, with over 75% arriving in Italy, with the remainder divided between Greece, Cyprus and Spain. This compares with 318,791 arrivals across the region in the same period last year.