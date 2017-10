Pope voices solidarity with California fire-hit (2)

Vatican City, October 13 - Pope Francis on Friday assured those hit by California wildfires of his "sincere solidarity and prayers" in a telegramme sent by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin to the archbishops of San Francisco and Los Angeles. The pope also sent his "encouragement to civilian authorities and emergency personnel who are assisting the victims of this tragedy". At least 31 people are confirmed dead and hundreds are missing after wildfires in northern California.