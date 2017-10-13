Vatican City

Pope meets Hariri on Mideast, refugees, Islam dialogue (2)

Lauds Lebanon's reception of refugees

Vatican City, October 13 - Pope Francis met Lebanese Premier Saad Rafic Hariri on Friday, discussing Lebanese and Middle East developments, refugees and dailogue between Islam and Christianity, the Vatican said. These issues were also the subject of talks between Hariri and Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and 'foreign minister' Msgr Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See said. The Vatican interlocutors voiced "satisfaction at the strengthening of stability" in Lebanon, "appreciation for the welcome Lebanon gives to the numerous refugees" and also hailed the "value of the collaboration between Christians and Muslims" to promote peace and justice, the Vatican said. The three men also hailed progress in "intercultural and interreligious dialogue".

