Battisti criminal, must be extradited - Sao Paulo mayor (3)

Milan, October 13 - Italian former leftist terrorist Cesare Battisti is a criminal who must be extradited, Sao Paulo Mayor João Doria said after meeting Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala in Milan Friday. "Now we have a democratic government in Brazil and we can't give protection to a criminal. The extradition must be done," said Doria. Italy is seeking to extradite Battisti to serve two life terms for four murders committed in the 1970s Years of Lead of rightist and leftist terrorism. Brazilian President Michel Temer has reportedly decided to lift Battisti's political-refugee status, granted by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in 2010. Battisti, formerly a successful crime writer in France, has said extradition to Italy would be like "a death sentence". The 62-year-old, born in the hilltown of Sermoneta south of Rome, was a member of the leftist militant group Armed Proletarians for Communism (PAC).