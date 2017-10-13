Friends denied Bologna rental contract because one is black (2)

Bologna, October 13 - Two male students from Ravenna have been refused a rental contract in Bologna because one of the pair is black, local media report. The estate agent with whom the friends had made an appointment to rent an apartment allegedly changed her tune on meeting Yosef, who is of African origin. Filippo Donati, president of the national hoteliers' association Assohotel and father of the other young man, denounced the episode on Facebook. "My son has called me from Bologna, he is very upset...This morning he was happy, after a long search he had found a flat in Bologna. He and Y., is friend of around 10 years, had decided to share the apartment... On arriving to formalise the agreement they were rejected and sent away in less than five minutes, because his friend (who is now also my son) is a 'nigger'," he wrote. "My son, leave Bologna, leave Italy while you are still in time. Here we are well on the way to building an uncivil society," Donati concluded. The estate agent in question has reportedly denied the episode.