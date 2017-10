Brescia ordered to compensate residents for noisy nightlife (2)

Brescia, October 13 - A court has ordered the northern city of Brescia to pay 50,000 euros in damages to two plaintiffs for the disturbance caused by the noisy nightlife in its central Carmine quarter. One of the plaintiffs was Gianfranco Paroli, the brother of Brescia's former centre-right mayor Adriano Paroli. The latter conducted a battle against the noisy nightlife when he was first citizen.