MotoGP: Yamaha hard to drive says Rossi (2)

Rome
13/10/2017
Rome, October 13 - Valentino Rossi said Friday his Yamaha had had trouble on a wet Motegi track ahead of Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix. "We struggled," said the nine-time world champ who has lost touch with the leaders after breaking his leg in August despite an heroic fifth-place finish on his return at Aragona two weeks ago. Nine-time world champ Rossi may now help teammate Maverick Vinales try to make up a 16-point gap on leader Marc Marquez of Honda. "We worked hard, working on the wet setting but the two sessions were not fantastic," he said of the first practice sessions ahead of tomorrow's qualifiers. Rossi, who appeared in good condition after being out two weeks with the leg he broke in a motocross accident, said the Yamaha's old problems had come back. "The bike is difficult to ride and we don't have posterior grip. I hope conditions are better tomorrow or we'll try and change something".
