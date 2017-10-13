Soccer: 'Everyone against Juve' says Allegri (2)

Turin
13/10/2017
Turin, October 13 - Everyone is against Juventus as the record six-time-straight scudetto winners bid to add a remarkable seventh title to that run, coach Massimiliano Allegri said Friday ahead of Saturday night's crunch match against fourth-placed Lazio. Napoli currently top Serie A with 21 points, two ahead of Juve and Inter on 19, Lazio on 16, and Roma on 15 with a game in hand. Milan are seventh on 12. "This year we restarted to win, but you have to know it will be harder for us," said Allegri. "Our opponents - Napoli, Roma, Milan, Inter and Lazio of course - are more angry this year and wanting to win so we, knowing that, have got to improve". He said: "We have all the teams in the championship against us, so we have to do something more". Allegri went on to compliment Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi as "among the best" Serie A coaches and predicted he would have an "important career". Allegri said "we mustn't left Lazio hit us on the counter-attack". He also welcomed the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) that has been introduced to Serie A this season. He played down recent criticism for saying that matches lasted as long as baseball games because of the VAR, saying that "I played baseball as a child".
