Students protest across Italy (2)

Rome, October 13 - Students protest across Italy Friday against job-placement schemes and against entry exams, as well as demanding more resources for underfunded state schools to boost lessons and keep rundown buildings in a better state of repair. "We're students, not workers," read banners also proclaiming "no to free exploitation". Education Minister Valeria Fedeli said she would hold talks with all the sides involved on December 16, saying "we are working to raise the quality of placement schemes." The protests come after a string of demos against contested school reforms called 'the Good School' passed by the previous government of Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi.