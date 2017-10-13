Inflation dropped to 1.1% in September - ISTAT (2)

ANSA) - Rome, October 13 - Italy's annual inflation rate fell to 1.1% in September from 1.2% in August, ISTAT said Friday, confirming the flash estimate it gave at the end of last month.ù The retail price index fell a monthly 0.3%. The statistics agency said the drop was largely due to a fall in transport and energy costs. The prices of the most frequently bought goods in Italy's inflation trolley rose an annual 1.1% in September compared to 0.6% in August, largely due to the prices of fresh vegetables.