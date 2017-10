EU okays Atlantia's bid for Abertis (2)

Brussels, October 13 - The European Commission on Friday approved Italian company Atlantia's s 17-billion-euro bid to buy Spain's Abertis. Both companies are major operators in the toll-highway business. "Together, Atlantia and Abertis would be the largest toll motorway operator not only in Europe but also in the world," said Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager. "We can approve the transaction because our analysis under EU merger control found that the European markets for motorway concessions will remain competitive".