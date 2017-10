Italian 'digital tourism' worth 11.2 bn-TTG Incontri (2)

Rimini, October 13 - The Italian travel market, including the expenditure of foreign tourists, will be worth over 55 billion euros this year, up 4% with respect to 2016, according to data presented by Milan Polytechnic's School of Management at the TTG Incontri fair in Rimini. It said tourism arranged via digital channels was the driving force of the rise. It said the 'digital tourism' sector is worth 11.2 billion euros, accounting for over a fifth of the market and registering a 9% rise compared to 12 months ago.