Third family member dies after thallium poisoning (2)

Milan
13/10/2017
Milan, October 13 - The third member of a family hit by thallium poisoning, 87-year-old Maria Gioia Pittana, died overnight, Monza health officials said Friday. Pittana was the wife of Giovanni Battista, 94, and the mother of Patrizia, 62, who both died on October 2 at Desio hospital, near Monza. Doctors now think the thallium may have been contained in food and water consumed at the family farm near Udine. Samples of earth, well water, animal droppings and rat poison were taken at the farm. Thallium is used in rat poison and insecticides. The woman and her father were initially thought to have breathed in vapours from the bird excrement, causing their deaths.
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
L'aeroporto di Crotone pronto alla riapertura
di Alfonso Naso
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online