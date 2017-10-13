Berlin

Lufthansa would be interested in 'new' Alitalia (3)

Not an issue as things are today - CEO Carsten Sporhr

Berlin, October 12 - Lufthansa CEO Carsten Sporhr said Thursday that the German airline would be interesting in taking over Alitalia only if it were possible to make a fresh start with it. "It there were a chance of creating a new Alitalia, as Europe's number one (carrier) Lufthansa would certainly be interest in the talks," Sporhr was quoted as saying by German media. "Italy is an important market for us. (But) Alitalia as it is today is not an issue". Former Italian flag carrier Alitalia is currently in emergency administration and its commissioners are looking for a new buyer willing to acquire the whole airline. Lufthansa is buying parts of failed German carrier Air Berlin.

