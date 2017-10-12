Brescia

Another girl accuses karate instructor of sex (2)

Carmelo Cipriano probed for underage sex

Another girl accuses karate instructor of sex (2)

Brescia, October 12 - A second girl, now 22, has accused 43-year-old karate instructor Carmelo Cipriano of forcing her to have sex in his gym near Brescia when she was a minor, sources said Thursday. Cipriano is under investigation for sex with minors and one girl has already come forward. Last Friday the first girl said she had had illegal sex with Cipriano for two years from the age of 13. The illegal sex lasted from January 2010 to early 2012, she said. The martial arts teacher was arrested at Lonato del Garda near Brescia on suspicion of prostitution with minors, group sex abuse, sexual acts with minors and possession of kiddy porn.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Orrore al capolinea, pittbul uccide yorkshire davanti alla padrona

Orrore al capolinea, pitbull uccide yorkshire davanti alla padrona

Donna semplice, religiosa e dedita al lavoro

Donna semplice, religiosa e dedita al lavoro

L'aeroporto di Crotone pronto alla riapertura

L'aeroporto di Crotone pronto alla riapertura

di Alfonso Naso

Tutti contro Trump, Tillerson accusa: è un deficiente

Tutti contro Trump, Tillerson accusa: è un deficiente

di Piero Orteca

Scontro tra auto, ferita una giovane

Scontro tra auto, ferita una giovane

di Maria Caterina Calogero

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33