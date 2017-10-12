Another girl accuses karate instructor of sex (2)

Brescia, October 12 - A second girl, now 22, has accused 43-year-old karate instructor Carmelo Cipriano of forcing her to have sex in his gym near Brescia when she was a minor, sources said Thursday. Cipriano is under investigation for sex with minors and one girl has already come forward. Last Friday the first girl said she had had illegal sex with Cipriano for two years from the age of 13. The illegal sex lasted from January 2010 to early 2012, she said. The martial arts teacher was arrested at Lonato del Garda near Brescia on suspicion of prostitution with minors, group sex abuse, sexual acts with minors and possession of kiddy porn.