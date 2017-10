2 die in shipwreck off Termoli (2)

Termoli, October 12 - Two people, a man and a woman, drowned after a leisure craft sank off Termoli near Campobasso in Molise Thursday. Another couple in the boat were saved and have been taken to hospital in shock. The six-metre-long boat left Termoli's tourist marina in calm seas this afternoon. The shipwreck took place about 600 metres from the Rio-Vivo Marinelle beach. Both the dead couple and the saved couple were locals, according to early reports.