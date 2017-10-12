Stealing sweets warrants firing - top court (2)

Rome, October 12 - Stealing sweets warrants firing, Italy's top court said Thursday in the case of a supermarket worker who got the sack after stealing candies worth less than 10 euros. The shelf stacker was found at the end of his shift in possession of sweets he had not paid for, when the anti-shop-lifting alarm went off. The Cassation Court said this "fraudulent" behaviour was an irreversible breach of employer-employee trust. Upholding a Naples appeals court ruling, the supreme court said it did not believe the worker's contention he had been framed by the head of security. It ruled that the sacking was "proportional to the severity of the offence".