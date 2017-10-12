Man wants law to let daughter die (2)

Venice, October 12 - A Venetian man says he wants a new law that will allow him to take his 46-year-old daughter, who has been breathing through a tube since a car crash nearly 12 years ago, off life support. "I want a law that gives the possibility to those who are in the situation my daughter is in to have a dignified end," Giuseppe P. told ANSA on the case of his daughter Elisa, left in a coma after the crash on February 22, 2006. The man, who has obtained the assistance of the pro-euthansaia Luca Coscioni association, said "a few months before the general election, who is interested in this law? We're in the clutches of a politics that does not decide and a Church that is too rigid on these issues". "Politics must intervene, I don't expect a different attitude from the Church but I do from politicians". Giuseppe likened her case to the landmark one of Eluana Englaro, who died in 2009 after her father's long battle to have her feeding tube removed and despite a last-minute attempt to overrule a court decision by the government of then premier Silvio Berlusconi. Commenting on Elisa's case Thursday, Eluana's father Beppino told ANSA that they were wholly different and that in the case of his own daughter it was a matter of "self-determination". He said there was "no parallel" between the cases except for the fact that both women had been in car crashes. "For my daughter I fought to respect her right not to live in that state, not for euthanasia which was and remains a crime in Italy," he said.