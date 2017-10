OK to 7,900 public-sector jobs, 5,149 police (2)

Rome, October 12 - Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia on Thursday signed two decrees OKing 5,590 immediate job hires and 2,313 after new competitive exams. Most of the new hires, 5,149, will be in Italy's various police forces and the fire brigade. Competitions will include ministries, pension agency INPS and inland revenue agency Agenzia delle Entrate. The competitions will be carried out by the end of 2019 while the rest of the hires will be done as soon as possible, ministry sources said.