Italy-Argentina cocaine ring busted (2)

Rome, October 12 - Carabinieri police arrested a number of people in Palermo, Rome and Udine on Thursday after unearthing a big cocaine-trafficking ring operating between Argentina and Italy to supply the Sicilian night scene, sources said. The drugs alleged went to pushers in clubs in the provinces of Palermo and Trapani. As part of the operation, five kilogrammes of cocaine were seized in Buenos Aires. As well as cocaine, the ring trafficked MDMA or MD, ecstasy, marijuana and hashish in the province of Palermo.