'Astropaolo' sets record for Italian in space

'Astropaolo' sets record for Italian in space

Rome, October 12 - Astronaut Paolo Nespoli or 'Astropaolo' has set a new record for the amount of time spent by an Italian in space, 6,000 hours, thanks to his past and current stints at the International Space Station. Cartoonist Leo Ortolani marked the feat by dedicating to Nespoli a special edition of his Rat-Man space comic, There's Space For Everyone, backed by the Italian Space Agency, which will be presented at Lucac Comics and Games running November 1-5. Nespoli, 60, went to the ISS in 2007 and 2011 and his current visit has lasted since July 28.

