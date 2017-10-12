Man wants law to let daughter die (2)

Venice

Elisa in coma since car crash 12 yrs ago

Venice, October 12 - A Venetian man says he wants a new law that will allow him to take his 46-year-old daughter, who has been breathing through a tube since a car crash nearly 12 years ago, off life support. "I want a law that gives the possibility to those who are in the situation my daughter is in to have a dignified end," Giuseppe P. told ANSA on the case of his daughter Elisa, left in a coma after the crash on February 22, 2006. The man, who has obtained the assistance of the pro-euthansaia Luca Coscioni association, said "a few months before the general election, who is interested in this law? We're in the clutches of a politics that does not decide and a Church that is too rigid on these issues". "Politics must intervene, I don't expect a different attitude from the Church but I do from politicians". Giuseppe likened her case to the landmark one of Eluana Englaro, who died in 2009 after her father's long battle to have her feeding tube removed and despite a last-minute attempt to overrule a court decision by the government of then premier Silvio Berlusconi. Elisa's case has been raised after several Italians committed assisted euthanasia at the Swiss Dignitas clinic and amid long-delayed debate in parliament over living wills.

