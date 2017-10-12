Rome

MotoGP: Rossi says better, long break did him good

Rome, October 12 - Valentino Rossi says "the long break" after he broke his leg in a motocross accident in August has "done him good" and he may now help Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales try to catch MotoGP leader Marc Marquez. "I'm quite well; I'm happy because we had an extra week to recover," he said, revealing that despite a heroic fifth-place finish on his return in Aragon he had "suffered a bit after that race". "My leg was hurting and I needed these days. Now I'm certainly better", said the nine-time world champ. Rossi has lost touch with the leaders and said that "though we haven't received team orders yet, obviously we'll have to see how things turn out and there may be requests to help my teammate", who is 16 points behind Marquez.

