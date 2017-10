Gozi calls for political solution on Catalonia

Rome, October 12 - European Affairs Undersecretary Sandro Gozi said Thursday that dialogue was needed to solve the crisis caused by the drive for Catalan independence from Spain. "The Catalan issue should be resolved through political paths," Gozi told an ANSA Forum. "If political dialogue between Madrid and Barcelona is not launched...the EU would be in some way obliged to take it on. "Italy thinks that it is necessary to act within the rule of law and the Spanish Constitutional framework, but the issue cannot be resolved via legal channels alone". Gozi added that he backed the Socialist PSOE party's proposed Constitutional reform.