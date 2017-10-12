FN says March on Rome will go ahead (2)

Rome

Rome, October 12 - The far-right New Force (FN) extraparliamentary group on Thursday insisted it will go ahead with a "march of patriots" in Rome October 28, the anniversary of the 1922 Frascist March on Rome, despite it having no official permission. On social networks, FN told marchers to gather for a 16:00 start in the Fascist-era EUR district's Piazzale Pier Luigi Nervi. The head of the Rome chapter of the National Partisans' Association ANPI, Fabrizio De Sanctis, said "the anti-Fascist State must intervene to block the March on Rome". He said "it's no longer just a joke but a subversive plan that must be defeated". De Sanctis said: "this State should be fully anti-Fascist, held up by an anti-Fascist Constitution. We as ANPI have met various associations and parties to organise a series of initiatives but the State must intervene."

