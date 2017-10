Former Rome councillor arrested in corruption case (2)

Rome, October 12 - Former Rome city Councilor Ignazio Cozzoli on Thursday was arrested with seven others in Rome on corruption charges. Cozzoli, who was elected last year with the civic list Marchini but lost his seat after a recount in March, is charged with the other suspects of criminal conspiracy aimed at corruption and aggravated fraud to get public funding. Police searched the offices of Invitalia, an economy ministry agency for the attraction of investments and company development, as part of the operation.