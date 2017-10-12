Hotel stays up 2.9% for Jan-Sept period - TTG Incontri (3)

Rimini
12/10/2017
Rimini, October 12 - The number of nights guests spent at Italian hotels in the first nine months of this year was up 2.9% with respect to the same period in 2016, according to figures presented Thursday by hoteliers' association Federalberghi at the TTG Incontri event in Rimini. It said Italian guests were up 2.2% and foreign visitors had risen by 3.5%. "It has been an exceptional year for Italian tourism," Federalberghi President Bernabò Bocca told ANSA. "The sector is already, and will continue to be, a lead player in the recovery and job rises because it cannot be externalised or mechanised. "But there must be no resting on our laurels. Italy must live off tourism and I hope the argument that helping the sector is a good thing prevails".
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Tutti contro Trump, Tillerson accusa: è un deficiente
di Piero Orteca
Scontro tra auto, ferita una giovane
di Maria Caterina Calogero
L'aeroporto di Crotone pronto alla riapertura
di Alfonso Naso
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online