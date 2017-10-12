Election-law bill clears third House confidence vote (2)

Rome, October 12 - A controversial bill for a new election law passed the third of three confidence votes it was put to in the Lower House on Thursday. Article 3 of the so-called Rosatellum 2.0 bill was approved with 309 votes in favour, 87 against and six abstentions. After passing the two other confidence tests on Wednesday, the bill is expected to face a final test in the Lower House with a secret vote later on Thursday, when it risks being scuppered if lawmakers belonging to groups backing the bill do not following the line of their parties. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and several left-wing groups are staunchly against the bill and say the use of confidence votes to push it through parliament is an affront to democracy. Italy is set to have a general election early next year.