Alfano expresses confidence in Brazil on Battisti (2)

Milan, October 11 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano expressed faith in the Brazilian authorities on Thursday amid reports that President Michel Temer has decided to revoke former Italian leftist terrorist Cesare Battisti's status as a political refugee. "At the moment we must only express respect for the decisions of the Brazilian president and for his evaluations, which we await with great confidence," Alfano said. "We have done a great job but the fewer declarations you make at times like this, the more likely you are to achieve your aim".