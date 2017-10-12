Rome

Progress from UK over Brexit, but not enough - Gozi

Foreign Ministry Undersecretary takes part in ANSA Forum

Rome, October 12 - Italian Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Sandro Gozi said Thursday that the UK has made progress with its position in Brexit talks with the EU but not enough to move to the stage of talking about future trade arrangements. Gozi told an ANSA Forum that British Prime Minister Theresa May's Florence speech was "a positive step" and a sign of a new "constructive attitude". But he added that the progress was "still insufficient to be able to open the second phase. "There is still a lot to do, although there have been some steps forward and we must say that." he added.

