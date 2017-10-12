Brasilia

Brazil's Temer revokes Battisti political-refugee status (2)

Former leftist terrorist set to be extradited if appeal fails

Brasilia, October 12 - Brazilian President Michel Temer has decided to revoke former Italian leftist terrorist Cesare Battisti's status as a political refugee, according to media reports. As a result, Battisti will be extradited to Italy to serve two life terms for four 1970s murders unless his lawyers' petition to the supreme court for him to be granted habeas corpus is successful. He was arrested last week in Corumba', on the border between Brazil and Bolivia. The alleged would-be escape was launched after reports that the Brazilian government is moving towards extraditing Battisti for the murders committed in the 1970s 'Years of Lead' of rightist and leftist terror. Battisti, who was provisionally released at the weekend, said Tuesday he had not been trying to flee Brazil when he was picked up in a taxi heading for Bolivia, saying he had no reason to do so because he is still protected from extradition by former president Lula's 2010 decree.

